Cyprus: CyBC to team up with Panik Records for Eurovision 2023

Yes, its true CyBC will be teaming up with Panik Records in order to hold a talent show to determine the 2023 Cypriot Eurovision act and entry according to the latest media reports in Greece.

Whilst we are awaiting for CyBC to officially confirm Cyprus’ Eurovision participation at Eurovision 2022, it seems the country is already working full steam for Eurovision 2023.

The Cypriot national national broadcaster is set to team up with none other than Panik Records in its quest to find its Eurovision hopeful via a special televised talent show.

Panik Records is one of the biggest record labels in Greece with a grand line up of Greek and Cypriot artists including many former Eurovision acts: Anna Vissi, Demy, Eleni Foureira, Ivi Adamou, Evridiki, Elena Tsagrinou, Keti Garbi etc.

The Greek music label works with some of the most sought after Greek artists in the music industry: Konstantinos Argiros, Despina Vandi, Antonis Remos, Christos Mastoras, Dj Pitsi, Melisses, Giorgos Livanis, Paola,etc.

Panik Records was also the record label who has been behind the 2018, 2020 and 2021 Cypriot entries and various Greek entries in the past.

Giorgos Arsekos, the CEO and co-founder of Panik Records speaking to Esquire Magazine Greece revealed that Panik Records will be working together with RIK (CyBC) in order to host a talent show which will determine the 2023 Cypriot Eurovision representative. The winner of the show will be awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision.

Giorgos Arsenakos is one of the most acclaimed and influential professionals in the Greek music industry with a great repertoire and experience behind him.

In the interview with Esquire Magazine Greece Mr. Arsenakos talks about his experience with music and talent shows:

Television is something I did not know. I experienced it this year and I am thinking of continuing it as long as it helps my work. I have understood that, in addition to a strong format, in order to have good participations, you must also put in a very strong prize. I can say that we as Panik have talked to RIK (CyBC), the Cypriot national broadcaster, and we will represent the country in Eurovision in 2023. So whoever wins in the new talent show that we are preparing, will represent Cyprus in Eurovision in 2023. I consider it a very strong prize, which will bring very good participations.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc.

Cyprus has partaken 37 times in the competition.

In 2021 Elena Tsagrinou represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her mega hit ‘ El Diablo’.

Source: OK Magazine Greece, Esquire Magazine Greece