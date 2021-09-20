Poland: TVP confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Poland will participate at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Poland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

The Polish broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2022. The submission period concludes on November 20 2021. Artists and composers can send in their applications to TVP via the following email: [email protected]

TVP has published the rules and regulations for its Eurovision 2022 selection process. The Polish broadcaster has also confirmed to ESCToday that it is yet to decide if it will opt for an internal selection or a national final in order to deliberate the 2022 Polish Eurovision entry. More details will be released in due course.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 23 times. In 2021 Rafal represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘The Ride’.

Photo credit: Andres Putting/EBU