Denmark: DMGP 2022 host city, venue and presenters unveiled

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the host city, venue and presenters for the forthcoming edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

The 2022 Melodi Grand Prix is scheduled to be held on Saturday 5 March at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning. Tina Müller and Martin Brygmann will have the grand honor of hosting the Danish national final.

For the first time in the last two years the Danish national final will be held with a live audience.

It will be the second time that the Danish duo will be hosting DMGP. The show will be broadcast live on DRTV and DR 1 at 20:00 CET. Tickets for the Danish final are set to go on sale on 23 Septemer 2021.

Tina Muller says:

The Danish Melodi Grand Prix is ​​a huge folk festival and after two years without an audience, I am most looking forward to host the competition with a packed audience at Boxen cheering and supporting and celebrating the 8 competing acts. We need to create a terrific atmosphere that can be felt in earnest – both in the venue and at home in the living rooms. This is an evening where we all share a real party full of colour and joy.

About DMGP 2022

DR has opened the submission window for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2022 and published the rules and regulations for the competition. Artists and composers wishing to partake in the competition in their quest to represent Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest can send in their applications/ songs to DR until 29 October 2021.

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the DMGP 2022, the songs will be released in February prior to the competition.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the event thrice: 1963, 2000 and 2013. The Scandinavian country has partaken in the competition 49 times.

In 2021 Fyr og Flamme represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ove os pas hinanden‘.

Source: DR/ESCToday

Photo credit: DR Digital/ Betina Garcia