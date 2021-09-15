RTBF, the Belgian national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2022 Belgian Eurovision act today. Jeremie Makiese will have the grand honor of representing Belgium at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision edition.

We have the very first act for the upcoming 22 Eurovision edition! Jeremie Makiese will be flying the Belgian flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

The name of the 2022 Belgian hopeful was unveiled today on RTBF’s Radio Vivacite.

Jeremie Makiese is the winner of The Voice Belgium season 9. He will be releasing his very first single in the coming weeks whilst his 2022 Eurovision entry will be unveiled in due course.

Jeremie Makiese says:

There is a lot of pressure but it’s positive because the more people there are and the more I can express myself and share my music so everything is beneficial My goal is to represent Belgium as best as possible, through my music. I have an idea regarding the song but I still let the suspense hover.

The 20 year old Belgian hopeful is honored to represent Belgium at the upcoming Eurovision edition in May.

About Jeremie Makiese

The 2022 Belgian Eurovision hopeful was born in Antwerp into a family of musicians, Jérémie grew up alongside his three brothers and his sister. Now living in Uccle, Jérémie is perfectly bilingual French-Dutch. A few months ago, the young singer was still a student in Geology when he won season 9 of The Voice Belgium and signed a contract with Universal Music . Following his victory, he decided to put his studies on hold in order to live from music and football, his two passions.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2021 Hooverpohic represented Belgium at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Wrong Place‘.

Cover Photo: Hadrien Hanse/ RTBF

Source: RTBF/ESCToday