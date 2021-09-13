Luxembourg: Maria Mendiola (Baccara) passes away aged 69

We have some sad news from Spain, Maria Mendiola of Baccara, has passed away aged 69 at her home in Madrid.

The Spanish duo Baccara represented Luxembourg at the 1978 Eurovision Song Contest in Paris with their entry ‘ Parlez vous francais?’, achieving an honorable 7th place in the competition.

About Baccara

Bacarra was formed by Mariola Mendiola and Mayte Mateos in 1977, they were household names throughout Europe in the late 70’s namely in Germany and Luxembourg. Baccara gained fame, name and recognition globally with their mega hits: Yes, Sir I Can Boogie and Sorry I’m A Lady.

Their songs charted high not only in Europe, but in the UK and reached the five continents.

ESCToday would like to convey our sincere condolences to Maria Mendiola’s family and friends during these hard moments. RIP.

Cover Photo Credit: rte.ie