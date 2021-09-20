Georgia: GPB confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Georgia will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

Thus Georgia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition. The Georgian broadcaster is yet to determine the mechanism it will used in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Eurovision 2022.

GPB is expected to unveil its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in the coming months.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 13 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2021 Tornike Kipiani represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘You‘.

Cover Photo Credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU