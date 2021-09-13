Croatia: HRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Croatia will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition. HRT will be once again using its traditional national selection Dora for determining the 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act. The Croatian national broadcaster is set to release further information on Dora 2022 in due course.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.

Cover Photo Credit: Thomas Hanses/EBU