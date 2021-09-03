Iceland: RUV confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Iceland will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Iceland thus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition.

RUV will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Songvakeppnin and has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming Icelandic national final. The Icelandic broadcaster has opened the submission window for Songvakeppnin 2022. Artists and composers can send in their songs and applications until 6 October 2022. A total of 10 songs will battle in the competition.

The 2022 Icelandic national final is set to be held next February.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.