Denmark: DR opens submission window for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2022

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has kicked off preparations for the forthcoming edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

DR has opened the submission window for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2022 and published the rules and regulations for the competition. Artists and composers wishing to partake in the competition in their quest to represent Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest can send in their applications/ songs to DR until 29 October 2021.

If you wish to compete in the Danish national final you can submit your application and song here.

The Danish national final aka Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 202 is set to be held on Saturday 5 March. A total of 8 acts will battle in the Danish national final for the right to represent Denmark at Eurovision 2022 in Italy.

DR is yet to unveil the host city, venue and hosts for DMGP 2022.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the event thrice: 1963, 2000 and 2013. The Scandinavian country has partaken in the competition 49 times.

In 2021 Fyr og Flamme represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ove os pas hinanden‘

Source: DR

Photo credit: EBU/ Thomas Hanses