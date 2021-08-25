Eurovision 2022: Host City Reveal on Monday 30 August?

The Eurovision fever has surely hit Italy, as the nation prepares to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the third time in ESC history. Five cities remain in the battle to host the event next year. But when will RAI and EBU make their deliberation and unveil the 2022 Eurovision Host City?

According to the latest reports in local Italian media the 2022 Eurovision Host City reveal is set to take place on Monday 30 August. This was reported on Il Resto Del Carlino. Neither RAI or the EBU have confirmed or denied this news so far. One thing for sure is that RAI has said that the 2022 Eurovision Host City will be determined by late August.

Il Resto Del Carlino had also previously reported that the potential dates for Eurovision 2022 would be 10, 12 and 14 May. The dates too have yet to be confirmed by both the EBU and RAI.

There’s lots of anticipation and excitement within the five remaining cities vying to host the event next year:

Bologna- Unipol Arena/ Bologna Fiere Pavillion 37

Unipol Arena/ Bologna Fiere Pavillion 37 Turin- Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Milan- Palazzo delle Scintelle/ Assago Forum

Palazzo delle Scintelle/ Assago Forum Rimini- Fiera di Rimini

Fiera di Rimini Pesaro- Vitrifrigo Arena

It very well looks like a tight 2 horse race between Bologna and Turin, both cities are vying to host the competition with very strong bids.

The 2022 Eurovision Bidding Race

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, invited all the cities and regions in Italy to officially apply to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest next year. 17 cities initially showcased their interest in hosting the event, but only eleven of them reportedly submitted the bid book after receiving the 2022 Eurovision rules and regulations. Now the 11 cities have been whittled down to five. Hence Bologna, Milan, Turin, Pesaro and Rimini are in the final leg of the battle in their quest to welcome the Eurovision razmatazz next year in Italy.

This will be the third time that Italy hosts the Eurovision Song Contest, having hosted the event twice before in 1965 (Naples) and 1990 (Rome).

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the latest news on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.