Poll: Which Italian city will host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest?

A total of 17 Italian cities are vying to host the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, but which city do you think will bag the coveted role?

Ciao Eurovision fans, this Italy calling! Eurovision fever is hitting Italy big time with a total of 17 cities vying to bring the Eurovision party home. With such a grand varied choice of potential cities, it promises to be an exciting host city bidding race.

RAI has handed over the coveted BID Book to the seventeen candidate cities today, so they can prepare their respective bids and proposals in compliance with the EBU’s rules, regulations and requirements.

So where would you like to go for Eurovision 2022? Which city do you think will win the bid?

You can vote in our poll below:

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is set to held in Italy next year thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last May.