Eurovision 2022: Seventeen cities apply to host the contest!

The 2022 Eurovision host broadcaster, RAI, has announced today that a total of 17 cities have applied to host the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

The deadline for cities to officially submit their applications to the Italian national broadcaster concluded last night. Hence a total of 17 cities submitted an application and are in contention to hold our beloved contest next year.

The EBU and RAI will hand the aspiring host cities with the coveted BID BOOK tomorrow, Wednesday 14 July. Hereafter the cities have until 4 August to prepare their respective bid books and proposals. The potential host cities will have to meet a series of requirements in order to welcome the competition next year.

The EBU and RAI will evaluate all received bid books throughout August and make a final deliberation by late August.

The Eurovision Song Contest and Maneskin‘s epic victory has led to a huge interest in the competition in Italy with a record number of cities vying to host the competition. Will they all make it to the final round? Bologna, Turin, Rome and Milan seem to be big rivals to beat! Are we heading for a four horse race?

The Eurovision fan fraternity has to wait a tad longer in order to find out where are heading to next year. RAI intends to unveil the 2022 Eurovision Host City by the end of August.

The candidate host cities

Milan

Bologna

Rome

Turin

Florence

Genoa

Trieste

Alessandria

Matera

Pesaro

Rimini

Viterbo

Acireale (Catania)

Bertinoro di Romagna (Forlì – Cesena)

Jesolo (Venice)

Palazzolo Acreide (Syracuse)

Sanremo (Imperia)

RAI and the EBU are yet to officially confirm the dates for the upcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the latest news and developments on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: RAI/EBU/ ESCToday

Cover Photo: TVE