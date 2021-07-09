Eurovision 2022: Pesaro officially applies to host ESC 2022

Following Turin, the next city to officially apply for hosting the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is Pesaro.

Thus Pesaro becomes the second city to officially send in an application to RAI in its quest to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Mayor of Pesaro, Mr. Matteo Ricci, has announced today that Pesaro has officially applied to host Eurovision 2022 next year:

This morning, together with the assessor of Beauty Daniele Vimini we sent the official application of interest to Rai: we meet all the necessary parameters for hosting the event: the presence of an international airport that doesn’t take more than one hour and thirty minutes, a hotel offer of over 2,000 rooms in areas adjacent to the event and an infrastructure, the Vitrifrigo Arena, which meets the necessary criteria. Palas (the venue) is one of Italy’s greatest, among the most beautiful and suggestive frames to host concerts and shows. Pesaro is a UNESCO Music City, boasting of an important musical tradition and a dynamic cultural life that has consistently favoured a climate of experimentation and dialogue between all the arts. #wepesaro

Pesaro’s dream to host Eurovision 2022

Pesaro is bidding to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest at the Vitrifrigo Arena, the venue can house between 10, 000- 13,000 spectators.

Rimini Airport is 30 minutes away from Pesaro, whilst Ancona Airport is 45 minutes away from the city centre. Bologna’s International Airport is adequately located 90 mins away from Pesaro.

The 2022 Eurovision Host City Bidding Race

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has invited cities across Italy to send in their applications if they wish to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest by Monday 22 July 2021. Hereafter the broadcaster will send the rules and requirements for the cities to prepare their respective bidding books.

A total of 12 cities have initially shown their interest to host Eurovision 2022 in Italy next year, but only four of them seem comply with the requirements: Bologna, Rome, Milan and Turin.

The announcement of the 2022 Eurovision Host City is expected to take place by late summer. The deliberation of the 2022 ESC Host City will lie entirely in the hands of RAI and the EBU.

Source: Matteo Ricci/RAI/ ESCToday

Cover Photo credit: Wikepedia