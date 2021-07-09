Eurovision 2022: Turin officially applies to host to the contest

Turin is the first city to officially apply to host the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest! The City of Turin is all set to bring the competition home come May.

The Mayor of Turin, Ms. Chiara Appendino, has announced today Turin’s candidacy to host the upcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. She made the reveal via her official social media platforms:

TORINO’S CANDIDACY TO HOST THE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2022 Yesterday I signed the application letter. We’re talking about the world’s most followed non-sporting event. With hundreds of millions of viewers, world visibility of our Turin and unquestionable economic turnover. With the extraordinary victory of the Måneskin at the last Eurovision, Italy is hosting the next edition.

We’re bidding because our City has all the cards in order and we think it’s the best option on the field to make your choice. We have the venues and spaces with suitable capabilities, in full city territory and easily reachable. As for hospitality, our receptive offer is able to welcome the thousands of people the event will attract. But – among others – there is another fundamental point that should lead to choosing Turin. We have already proven that we have experience hosting international events in Turin throughout the years, Turin is able to put the skills of an entire city at the service of Eurovision. Besides this. and also thanks to these events Turin has recently become a Ryanair hub, guaranteeing even more air links between Turin and the rest of the world. We are ready and determined. As always, we’ll try hard to bring Eurovision to Turin and leave this legacy to the citizens. Good luck Turin!

Turin is all set to bring Eurovision to town! Turin is aiming to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest at the Pala Alpitour. The City of Turin is quite keen to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year along with all its glam, glitz and razmatazz!

The Pala Alpitour can accomodate circa 13, 300 spectators. Turin has its own airport, the Turin Caselle Airport and has excellent connections to most of the European capitals. Turin can also be reached via Milan’s Malpensa International Airport, which is a 90 minutes drive from the city centre. The 2022 Eurovision Host City Bidding Race

Monday 22 July 2021. Hereafter the broadcaster will send the rules and requirements for the cities to prepare their respective bidding books. RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has invited cities across Italy to send in their applications if they wish to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest by. Hereafter the broadcaster will send the rules and requirements for the cities to prepare their respective bidding books.

Bologna, Rome, Milan and Turin. A total of 12 cities have initially shown their interest to host Eurovision 2022 in Italy next year, but only four of them comply with the requirements:and

The announcement of the 2022 Eurovision Host City is expected to take place by late summer. The deliberation of the 2022 ESC Host City will lie entirely in the hands of RAI and the EBU.

Source: RAI/ Chiara Appendino/ ESCToday