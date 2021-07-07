The 2021 Serbian Eurovision representatives, Hurricane, have released a brand new single titled ‘Do Neba’.

Hurricane, are back in action with a bang! The Serbian trio have released a new single ‘Do Neba‘ along with its official music video. The music video was filmed in the pristine beaches of Zanzibar. The song has been composed and arranged by Darko Dimitrov and penned by Aida Baraku and Sanja Vucic (Serbia 2016, 2021).

Hurricane in Eurovision

Hurricane represented Serbia at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Loco Loco‘.