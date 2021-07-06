Spain: Alfred Garcia releases new single ‘Praia Dos Moinhos’

News

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani July 6, 2021 10:30 am 0 views

Alfred Garcia, the 2018 Spanish Eurovision representative, Alfred Garcia has released a new single ‘Praia Dos Moinhos’ along with its official music video.

Praia Dos Moinhos has been composed and produced by Alfred Garcia, Pablo Cebrian and Victor Garcia. The song has been  released in Spain by Univeral Music Spain. The official music video of the song has been directed by Geoffrey Cowper.

Alfred in Eurovision

Alfred represented Spain at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon along with Amaia with their entry ‘ Tu Cancion’.

 

