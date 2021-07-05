Albania: RTSH confirms participation in Eurovision 2022: Fest 60 preparations kick off

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Albania will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The Albanian national broadcaster has opened the submission window for Fest 60.

Thus Albania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The winner of Festivali i Kenges 60 will be awarded the golden ticket to represent Albania at the upcoming Eurovision edition.

RTSH has opened the submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries in order to compete at the 60th edition of Festivali i Kenges via the following methods:

In person to the RTSH Headquarters in Tirana

via email to [email protected]

The Albanian national broadcaster has released the rules and regulations for Fest 60. Artists wishing to compete in the competition must comply with the following rules and regulations and send the following to RTSH:

The final sung version of the song

The final version of the song with an orchestra with and without backing vocals

Vocal score of the song and reflection of the text in each mass

Score of the song for execution by the symphonic orchestra and the Festival band

Version of the song in MIDI File that “connects” instruments with devices that produce and control music

Full text of the song

Photo and profile / biography of the singer or group including other activities, awards and specials.

RTSH is yet to confirm the dates and venue of Fest 60, the Albanian epic song festival is expected to be held by late December as has been the case in recent years.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

In 2021 Anxhela Peristeri defended the Albanian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.

Source: RTSH/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU