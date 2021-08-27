Estonia: ERR confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Estonia will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Estonia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2022 Eurovision edition.

Estonia will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection- Eesti Laul.

The Estonian national broadcaster, ERR, is set to launch Eesti Laul 2022 in September inviting both new and experienced artists to showcase their talent to the Estonian audience and ultimately represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.

Cover Photo: Thomas Hanses/ EBU\

Source: ERR/ESCToday