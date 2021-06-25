The 2021 French Eurovision representative, Barbara Pravi, has released a new single ‘Le jour se lève’ along with the official music video.

Le jour se lève has been composed by Vicha and Barbara Pravi and has been arranged by Jeremie Arcache.

Barbara Pravi in Eurovision

Barbara Pravi represented France at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘Voila‘, she achieved an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.