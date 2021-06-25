The 2021 Greek Eurovision representative, Stefania, has released a new single ‘Mucho Calor’, a happy summery sing a long melody.

‘Mucho Calor‘ has been composed by Dimitris Kontopoulos and Arcade, the same team behind ‘Last Dance‘. The song was slated to represent Greece at the 2020 and 2021 Eurovision Song Contest and was amongst the shorlisted potential Eurovision entries for Stefania.

Stefania in Eurovision

Stefania represented Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Last Dance‘ achieving an honorable 10th place in the Grand Final.