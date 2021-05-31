This weekend the EBU released the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest ‘Live on Tape’ performances. Which did you like the most?

Thirty seven of the thirty nine competing Eurovision 2021 ‘Live on Tape’ performances saw the light of day this weekend, with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland, both of whom opted not to release their back up performances.

The ‘Live On Tape‘ performances were recorded prior to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in order to guarantee that the artist and country would compete in case the delegation would not be able to travel to Rotterdam or would be on quarantine on location. As was the case of Australia and Montaigne, who ended up using their ‘Live On Tape‘ performance as they didn’t travel to Rotterdam.

The Eurovision Song Celeberation -Live on Tape special shows were hosted by Krista Siegfrids (Finland 2013).

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.