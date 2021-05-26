ESC 2021: Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears win Marcel Bezençon Awards

As per custom, the Marcel Bezençon Awards, are held annually before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Marcel Bezençon Awards are dertermined by the accredited press (Press Award), participating composers (Compser Award) and commentators (Artistic Award) on the eve of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

A special ceremony was held at the Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday where Christer Bjorkman announced the winners and presented the awards to the winners.

This year the awards went:

The Press Award – Barbara Pravi ( Voila)- France

– Barbara Pravi ( Voila)- France The Artistic Award – Barbara Pravi (Voila)- France

– Barbara Pravi (Voila)- France The Composer Award– Gjon’s Tears, Wouter Hardy, Nina Sampermans, Xavier Michel (Tout l’Univers)- Switzerland

Barbara Pravi

Barbara Pravi represented France with her entry ‘Voila’ at Eurovision 2021 and achieved a 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Gjon’s Tears

Gjon’s Tears represented Switzerland with his entry ‘Tout l’Univers‘ at Eurovision 2021 achieving a 3rd place in the Grand Final

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 18, 20 and 22 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/ Andres Putting