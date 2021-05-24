Eurovision 2021: EBU publishes jury and televoting results breakdown

The EBU has released the jury and televoting results breakdown for the the Eurovision 2021 shows.

Just after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest concluded last Saturday, the EBU released the jury and televoting results breakdown for the ESC 2021 First and Second Semi-finals and Grand Final. You can find the results in the links below:

Italy was declared the winner of the 2021 Eurovision edition followed by France (2nd), Switzerland (3rd), Iceland (4th) and Ukraine (5th).

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.