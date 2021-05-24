The EBU has released a statement today regarding the alleged drug use by Maneskin at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

In the wake of the mediatic speculation regarding the alleged drug use by one of the members of the 2021 Italian Eurovision winners Manneskin, the EBU has released a statement following a drug test taken by the group’s lead singer.

The EBU has released the following statement:

Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU. No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed. We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band. We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year. Maneskin stormed to victory at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest last Saturday in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Zitti E Buoni‘. Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/Thomas Hanses