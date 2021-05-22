Ladies and gentlemen, it is here. The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is just a few hours away. Tonight live from Rotterdam Ahoy 26 delegations will compete for the victory. Live from Rotterdam, welcome Europe and Australia!

It has been a great Eurovision week so far. The first two semi-finals offered two extremely high-quality shows with amazing performances and an engaged audience thrilled to be back for a live show after last year’s interruption. The Grand Final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest will air live from Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

Tonight the Grand Final will stage 26 entries: 10 qualifiers from the first semi-final, 10 qualifiers from the second semi-final, the Big5 (Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy) plus this year’s host the Netherlands.

Hosting the Grand Final will be singer Edsilia Rombley, who proudly represented her nation twice in the past (1998 and 2007), actor and presenter Chantal Janzen, singer and television host Jan Smit, as well as the popular makeup artist and YouTuber NikkieTutorials.

Special appearances

The EBU and the host broadcasters NOS, AVROTROS, NPO have announced that the interval act will stage six former epic Eurovision winners: Helena Paparizou (Greece 2005), Lordi (Finland 2006), Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015), Sandra Kim (Belgium 1986), Lenny Kuhr (Netherlands 1969) and Getty Kaspers (Netherlands 1975).

They will all compose the special show ‘Rock the Roof‘, performing their winning entries on the rooftop of three of Rotterdam’s most iconic buildings: Maassilo, Hotel New York, and the Boijmans Van Beuningen Depot Museum.

But it is not all! Afrojack, Glennis Grace (Netherlands 2005) and Wulf will also be part of the interval act with an exclusive performance part of ‘Music Binds Us‘, specially made for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The contestants

But of course the 26 contestants are the reason why we will all be watching tonight’s show. Here is tonight’s running order:

The winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be determined by the juries and the televote, each weighting 50% of the final outcome. The 39 juries of this year’s competing countries have already cast their votes during last night’s jury show. On the other hand, viewers will be able to vote tonight during the interval act. Do not miss out the opportunity! Check out with official recap in this video:

How to watch

After two years Duncan Laurence (Eurovision 2019) will pass on the Eurovision trophy to a new champion. Who will they be? Watch the Grand Final tonight at 21:00 CEST through the national broadcasters of the participating nations, with local commentary, or via the live stream on eurovision.tv and the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

Who is your favourite to win the 2021 Eurovision? Let us know with a comment below!