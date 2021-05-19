The EBU has released statement regarding Iceland’s latest COVID 19 test results, after one of its members tested positive today.



One of the members of Daði og Gagnamagnið has tested positive after undergoing a PCR test. The EBU has released the following statement regarding the latest developments regarding the 2021 Icelandic Eurovision participation in the wake of the COVID 19 test results:

Following a positive test for COVID-19 amongst the Icelandic delegation on Sunday 16 May, the whole team has been in quarantine and undergone PCR testing (on 16 and 19 May). Today (Wednesday 19 May) a member of the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagnið also tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the delegation has again tested negative for COVID-19. In close collaboration with the EBU and the host broadcaster, Daði og Gagnamagnið have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group. Their song will remain in the competition and we will broadcast their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on 13 May. The Icelandic delegation will remain in quarantine and be monitored by the Health Authorities. We wish them all the best and will provide further updates in due course.

Daði og Gagnamagnið are set to represent Iceland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their song 10 years. They were scheduled to grace the Eurovision stage tomorrow during the Eurovision 2021 Second Semi-final in Rotterdam. Due to the COVID 19 safety and health protocol, they will not peform live tomorrow but one of their rehearsals will be used instead in the broadcast.

ESCToday would like to send its full support to Dadi og Gagnamagnid and the Icelandic Delegation in these pressing and difficult times.