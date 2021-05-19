San Marino: Flo Rida will accompany Senhit on stage

The biggest surrounding the 2021 Sammarinese Eurovision participation has been disclosed! The internationally acclaimed rapper Flo Rida will join Senhit on stage during her performance.

There has been much anticipation regarding Senhit’s Eurovision performance, wether Flo Rida would grace the Rotterdam stage or not. Senhit extended an invite to the American rapper to accompany her on the Eurovision stage and he has gladly accepted.

Senhit says:

Actually when I invited him to join me on the Eurovision stage back in March, the decision was made there with joy. It was not easy to predict the traveling restrictions, but there we go… I’m very happy to have him with me to perform ADRENALINA, not only to Europe but to the whole world! We are ready!

Flo Rida says:

What’s up Netherlands, it’s your man Flo Rida! I’m so excited to see you guys at the Eurovision Song Contest. I’ll be hitting the stage with the superstar talented Senhit to perform our new record Adrenalina. It’s such a good feeling to be back in Europe after so long. I’m very grateful to be able to perform once again, and on the biggest stage in the world.

The EBU states:

Following a request from the San Marino broadcaster, the EBU, Host Broadcasters and Reference Group agreed to grant permission for the delegation to use a stand-in artist during the first and second rehearsals of their song on the condition that Flo Rida would arrive in Rotterdam in time to perform in the full dress rehearsals as well the Live Shows.

Senhit is set to perform tomorrow at the Second Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final with her entry ‘Adrenalina’:

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/ SMRTV