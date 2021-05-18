Eurovision 2021: Highlights from the Turquoise Carpet

Last Sunday saw the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest officially kick off with the iconic Turquoise Carpet at the Rotterdam’s Cruise Terminal.

The 2021 Eurovision acts graced the event with their glamourous outfits and got the chance to meet the assembled press. Five but all competing delegations were present at the event, Australia has not travelled to Rotterdam for the competition, whilst the delegations Romania, Poland, Malta and Iceland were in quarantine due to the COVID 19 safety and health prototocol.

A 200 metre turquoise carpet was placed at Rotterdam’s Cruise Terminal with the backdrop of the city’s skyline and Erasmus Bridge.

There was no cocktail or reception after as is the custom due to the current COVID 19 restrictions and prototol.

Check out the photographs below released by the EBU.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Cover Photo: Raul Tejedor/RTVE