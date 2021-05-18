Eurovision 2021: Highlights from the Turquoise Carpet

The Netherlands 2021

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 18, 2021 10:14 am 7 views

Last Sunday saw the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest officially kick off with the iconic Turquoise Carpet at the Rotterdam’s Cruise Terminal.

The Turquoise Carpet in Rotterdam (Photo credit: Andres Putting/EBU)

The 2021 Eurovision acts graced the event with their glamourous outfits and got the chance to meet the assembled press. Five but all competing delegations were present at the event, Australia has not travelled to Rotterdam for the competition, whilst the delegations Romania, Poland, Malta and Iceland were in quarantine due to the COVID 19 safety and health prototocol.

A 200 metre turquoise carpet was placed  at Rotterdam’s Cruise Terminal with the backdrop of the city’s skyline and Erasmus Bridge.

There was no cocktail or reception after as is the custom due to the current COVID 19 restrictions and prototol.

Check out the photographs below released by the EBU.

 

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Cover Photo: Raul Tejedor/RTVE

 

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts