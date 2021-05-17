Following the positive COVID-19 test in the Polish delegation on Saturday 15 May all other members of the delegation undertook a PCR test, in accordance with the health and safety protocol of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, and we’re pleased to report that all these PCR tests returned negative results.

As a precaution the Polish delegation will remain in quarantine until being re-tested ahead of dress rehearsals for the Second Semi-Final, in which Poland perform, on Wednesday.

Following a positive COVID-19 test within the Icelandic delegation yesterday (Sunday 16 May), they too have had PCR tests for which we are awaiting the results today and will remain in quarantine.

They will also have further testing ahead of the same dress rehearsals in which they are also due to perform.

All accredited individuals, including artists, have to test negative for COVID-19 before they can re-join the production.

The delegations from Malta and Romania have not tested positive for COVID-19 and are not quarantining but, due to the fact they are staying in the same hotel as Poland and Iceland, did not take part in the Turquoise Carpet event and were also PCR tested as a safety precaution.

Both these delegations will be welcomed to the arena today for rehearsals following negative results from the routine test this morning, as is normal procedure.

Throughout the whole process, all decisions taken by the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest are based on the expert medical advice of the event’s medical team and the Erasmus Medical Centre.