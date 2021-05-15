Rotterdam Calling: BIG 5 and Host Country second rehearsal snippets

Good morning Europe, this is Rotterdam calling! The eighth and final day of the Eurovision 2021 technical rehearsals has arrived. Today sees the BIG 5 countries and the 2021 Eurovision Host nation take the Rotterdam stage for the second time. We bring you snippets from today’s rehearsals, which have been released by the EBU.

Eurovision fever has hit Rotterdam, as the countdown to Eurovision 2021 is approaching its last leg, next week the three ESC live shows are scheduled to take place.

Day #8 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals is here! The BIG 5 (France, Spain, United, Kingdom, Italy and Germany) and the Netherlands grace the Eurovision stage for the second time today. Check out clips from today’s rehearsals below:

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

France

United Kingdom

Spain

The Draw

A draw was also held during the press conferences in order to determine in which half of the Grand Final the BIG 5 countries are to perform in.

Italy – Second Half

– Second Half Germany – Second Half

– Second Half France – Second Half

– Second Half United Kingdom – First Half

– First Half Spain–

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Turquoise Carpet and Eurovision 2021 Opening Ceremony!

Souce: EBU/Eurovision.tv

Photograph: EBU/ Thomas Hanses