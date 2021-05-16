Rotterdam Calling: Turquoise Carpet live from Rotterdam today!

Hello Europe, this is Rotterdam calling! It’s an exciting day in the Eurovision world today, the 2021 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet is scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Terminal.

Rotterdam is all set to go Turquoise specially for Eurovision, as the Red Carpet will be transformed into the Turquoise Carpet thanks to Morrocanoil, the official presenting partner for Eurovision 2021.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2021 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet live today at 18:00 CET via the following channels:

Turquoise Carpet

Instead of a traditional Red Carpet, the organization has opted for a refreshingly different approach that fits the City of Rotterdam and the Eurovision Song Contest. The 39 competing acts and their delegations, EBU and NPO / NOS / AVROTROS officials will be welcomed on the Turquoise Carpet.

The artists will be seen walking on the Turquoise Carpet with the backdrop of Nieuwe Maas River in Rotterdam

What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony?

The 39 competing acts from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be arriving at the Turquoise Carpet by boat.

During the Turquoise event, competing acts at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet the assembled press. The 2021 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

The 39 artists will be interviewed live by Koos van Plateringen and Fenna Ramos.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Rotterdam, Mr Ahmed Aboutaleb and officials from AVROTROS, NOS, NPO, the EBU, City of Rotterdam and The Netherlands will officially welcome the 2021 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Rotterdam.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18 , 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The event will be co-organized by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVROTROS in liason with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv/AVROTROS