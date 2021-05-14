Friday, fri…yay! Things in Rotterdam are heating up. All 39 delegations have set foot on stage at least once. Eurofans are super excited about their favourite entries. Rehearsals at Rotterdam Ahoy enter the final stretch.

Yesterday was a busy day at Rotterdam Ahoy. Today there are “only” eight rehearsals scheduled. The entries competing in the second half of the second semi-final will be on stage for the second time.

We are beginning the day with Georgia, going all the way to Denmark. Every delegation will have 20 minutes before their usual Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue. As usual the acts will rehearse according to the running order.

Day 7 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Georgia

Second rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:20

Meet & greet: 11:15 – 11:35

02 | Albania

Second rehearsal: 10:25 – 10:45

Meet & greet: 11:40 – 12:00

03 | Portugal

Second rehearsal: 10:50 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:05 – 12:25

04 | Bulgaria

Second rehearsal: 11:15 – 11:35

Meet & greet: 12:30 – 12:50

05 | Finland

Second rehearsal: 11:40 – 12:00

Meet & greet: 12:45 – 13:05

06 | Latvia

Second rehearsal: 13:05 – 13:25

Meet & greet: 14:20 – 14:40

07 | Switzerland

Second rehearsal: 13:30 – 13:50

Meet & greet: 14:45 – 15:05

08 | Denmark

Second rehearsal: 13:55 – 14:15

Meet & greet: 15:10 – 15:30

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final:

