It’s another sunshine in the Netherlands. Delegations are heading to Rotterdam Ahoy for yet another day of rehearsals. It’s Day 6, here we go!

Eurofans will enjoy another busy day in Rotterdam. Today is going to be mixed: Malta will wrap up the second and last round of rehearsals for the first semi-final. Then we will move on to the first half of the second semi-final, to conclude with the first rehearsals of the so-called Big 5 (Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain) and of this year’s host, the Netherlands.

Since the Big 5 and the Netherlands are rehearsing for the first time they will dispose of 30 minutes, whereas the semi-final acts will only be on stage for 20 minutes since it’s already their second time.

The nine acts competing in the second semi-final will rehearse according to the running order. As usual, following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 6 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Malta

Second rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:20

Meet & greet: 11:45 – 12:05

02 | San Marino

Second rehearsal: 10:25 – 10:45

Meet & greet: 12:10 – 12:30

03 | Estonia

Second rehearsal: 10:50 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

04 | Czech Republic

Second rehearsal: 11:15 – 11:35

Meet & greet: 13:00 – 13:20

05 | Greece

Second rehearsal: 11:40 – 12:00

Meet & greet: 13:25 – 13:45

06 | Austria

Second rehearsal: 13:05 – 13:25

Meet & greet: 14:50 – 15:10

07 | Poland

Second rehearsal: 13:30 – 13:50

Meet & greet: 15:15 – 15:35

08 | Moldova

Second rehearsal: 13:55 – 14:15

Meet & greet: 15:40 – 16:00

09 | Iceland

Second rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:40

Meet & greet: 16:05 – 16:25

10 | Serbia

Second rehearsal: 14:45 – 15:05

Meet & greet: 16:30 – 16:50

11 | Italy

First rehearsal: 15:35 – 16:05

Meet & greet: 17:00 – 17:20

12 | Germany

First rehearsal: 16:15 – 16:45

Meet & greet: 17:40 – 18:00

13 | The Netherlands

First rehearsal: 16:55 – 17:25

Meet & greet: 18:20 – 18:40

14 | France

First rehearsal: 17:35 – 18:05

Meet & greet: 19:00 – 19:20

15 | United Kingdom

First rehearsal: 18:15 – 18:45

Meet & greet: 19:40 – 20:00

16 | Spain

First rehearsal: 18:55 – 19:25

Meet & greet: 20:20 – 20:40

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final as well as the Big 5 + the Netherlands:

