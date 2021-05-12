With the first round of rehearsals behind us, there is no break to be enjoyed. The second rehearsals start this morning with 15 of the 16 delegations competing in the first semi-final. Get comfortable, it’s going to be another long and exciting day!

The clock is ticking. We are now less than one week before the first live show from Rotterdam Ahoy. After almost two years our favourite show is about to go live from the Netherlands. But first all contestants must go on stage for two rehearsals.

It’s day 5 in Rotterdam and today we will see again the first 15 delegations taking part to the first semi-final for their second round in the arena. This time they will only dispose of 20 minutes instead of 30. Malta is the only country from this semi-final to have their second rehearsal tomorrow morning.

Once again the countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. The first county to be on stage today is Lithuania, which will open the first semi-final. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 5 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Lithuania

Second rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:20

Meet & greet: 11:15 – 11:35

02 | Slovenia

Second rehearsal: 10:25 – 10:45

Meet & greet: 11:40 – 12:00

03 | Russia

Second rehearsal: 10:50 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:05 – 12:25

04 | Sweden

Second rehearsal: 11:15 – 11:35

Meet & greet: 12:30 – 12:50

05 | Australia

No rehearsal (live on-tape)

Meet & greet: 12:55 – 13:15

06 | North Macedonia

Second rehearsal: 13:05 – 13:25

Meet & greet: 14:20 – 14:40

07 | Ireland

Second rehearsal: 13:30 – 13:50

Meet & greet: 14:45 – 15:05

08 | Cyprus

Second rehearsal: 13:55 – 14:15

Meet & greet: 15:10 – 15:30

09 | Norway

Second rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:40

Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

10 | Croatia

Second rehearsal: 14:45 – 15:05

Meet & greet: 16:00 – 16:20

11 | Belgium

Second rehearsal: 15:35 – 15:55

Meet & greet: 16:50 – 17:10

12 | Israel

Second rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:20

Meet & greet: 17:15 – 17:35

13 | Romania

Second rehearsal: 16:25 – 16:45

Meet & greet: 17:40 – 18:00

14 | Azerbaijan

Second rehearsal: 16:50 – 17:10

Meet & greet: 18:05 – 18:25

15 | Ukraine

Second rehearsal: 17:15 – 17:35

Meet & greet: 18:30 – 18:50

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the first semi-final:

Which rehearsal are you mostly excited for? Tell us with a comment below!