ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted. After 3 weeks, today the poll sees its 22nd and very last day, with the results from INFE Rest of the World!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

Following 21 individual clubs, today the INFE Poll 2021 is coming to an end with the results from the joint INFE club, which consists from many non-EBU members and non-participating countries from the Rest of the World.

Top 10 from INFE Rest of the World

1 point goes to Estonia

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Croatia

4 points go to Poland

5 points go to Lithuania

6 points go to Malta

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to Switzerland

10 points go to France and…

12 points go to… San Marino!

Congratulations to Senhit! With the last set of 12 points she finishes as the poll’s runner-up. It seems that San Marino is due to achieve its best Eurovision result after their debut in 2008.

As it was obvious from the beginning, Switzerland with Gjon’s Tears is the big winner of the poll, having achieved a large difference of 38 points from San Marino, which finishes 2nd. The Top 5 closes with France, Malta and Cyprus.

INFE Poll 2021 final scoreboard

Switzerland – 176 points San Marino – 138 points France – 131 points Malta – 123 points Cyprus – 92 points Lithuania – 87 points Azerbaijan – 59 points Romania – 58 points Finland – 48 points Greece – 45 points Russia – 37 points Ukraine – 30 points Sweden – 25 points Bulgaria – 25 points Croatia – 24 points Italy – 23 points Norway – 20 points Albania – 17 points Estonia – 16 points Poland – 15 points Denmark – 14 points Serbia – 14 points Moldova – 9 points Germany – 7 points Ireland – 7 points Australia – 6 points Israel – 6 points Slovenia – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Austria – 4 points Belgium – 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points Spain – 1 point

There are also five countries that didn’t manage to receive any points in the running poll. These are: Georgia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Portugal and host country The Netherlands.

Are you happy with the eventual outcome?

Will Gjon’s Tears win Eurovision 2021 in 13 days?