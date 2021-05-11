The last 8 of the 23 delegations competing in the two semi-finals of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will have their first rehearsal today. This will complete a first and very important round of getting to know the participants and their live performances. Day 4 begins!

With only one week to go before the first live show from Rotterday Ahoy the delegations competing in the second half of the second semi-final will go on stage for their first rehearsal. Time is ticking and so are our hearts!

The countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. The first county to be on stage today is Georgia. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 4 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Georgia

First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30

Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15

02 | Albania

First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

03 | Portugal

First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50

Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35

04 | Bulgaria

First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30

Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

05 | Finland

First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10

Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

06 | Latvia

First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50

Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35

07 | Switzerland

First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30

Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15

08 | Denmark

First rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:30

Meet & greet: 17:55 – 18:15

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final:

