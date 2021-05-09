Yesterday saw the first seven delegations rehearsing on stage for the first time. What a day! Eurofans are slowing getting a clearer idea of the final result that we will see during the three live shows. Are you ready? Day 2 of rehearsals is about to start!
Today the second half of the first semi-final will rehearse onstage. This will complete the first round of rehearsals for the live show on 18 May 2021. Tomorrow 10 May the delegations competing in the second semi-final will be on!
The participating countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. Today we begin with Cyprus. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.
Day 2 of rehearsals: Schedule
Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):
01 | Cyprus
- First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30
- Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15
02 | Norway
- First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10
- Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55
03 | Croatia
- First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50
- Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35
04 | Belgium
- First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30
- Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15
05 | Israel
- First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10
- Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55
06 | Romania
- First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50
- Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35
07 | Azerbaijan
- First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30
- Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15
08 | Ukraine
- First rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:30
- Meet & greet: 17:55 – 18:15
09 | Malta
- First rehearsal: 16:40 – 17:10
- Meet & greet: 18:35 – 18:55
Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the first semi-final: