Yesterday saw the first seven delegations rehearsing on stage for the first time. What a day! Eurofans are slowing getting a clearer idea of the final result that we will see during the three live shows. Are you ready? Day 2 of rehearsals is about to start!

Today the second half of the first semi-final will rehearse onstage. This will complete the first round of rehearsals for the live show on 18 May 2021. Tomorrow 10 May the delegations competing in the second semi-final will be on!

The participating countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. Today we begin with Cyprus. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 2 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Cyprus

First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30

Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15

02 | Norway

First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

03 | Croatia

First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50

Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35

04 | Belgium

First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30

Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

05 | Israel

First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10

Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

06 | Romania

First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50

Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35

07 | Azerbaijan

First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30

Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15

08 | Ukraine

First rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:30

Meet & greet: 17:55 – 18:15

09 | Malta

First rehearsal: 16:40 – 17:10

Meet & greet: 18:35 – 18:55

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the first semi-final:

