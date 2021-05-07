ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 20th day, with the results from Greece!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

Following INFE Romania, today we’ll be moving to the Mediterrenean, as INFE Greece is the 20th club to announce its results.

Top 10 from INFE Greece

1 point goes to Albania

2 points go to Italy

3 points go to Malta

4 points go to Switzerland

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Azerbaijan

7 points go to San Marino

8 points go to Romania

10 points go to France and…

12 points go to… Cyprus!

One more set of 12 points for Elena Tsagrinou and El diablo! Will she finally bring the coveted trophy to Cyprus, 40 years after their Eurovision debut?

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 164 points

San Marino – 116 points

Malta – 114 points

France – 109 points

Cyprus – 83 points

Lithuania – 76 points

Azerbaijan – 58 points

Romania – 51 points

Greece – 43 points

Finland – 40 points

Russia – 37 points

Ukraine – 30 points

Sweden – 25 points

Bulgaria – 25 points

Italy – 23 points

Croatia – 21 points

Norway – 20 points

Estonia – 15 points

Denmark – 14 points

Serbia – 14 points

Albania – 12 points

Poland – 11 points

Moldova – 9 points

Germany – 7 points

Ireland – 7 points

Australia – 6 points

Slovenia – 6 points

Israel – 6 points

Iceland – 5 points

Austria – 4 points

Belgium – 3 points

United Kingdom – 3 points

Czech Republic – 2 points

Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!