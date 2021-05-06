The 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful, Eden Alene, has released the acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘Set Me Free’ along with the cover versions of ‘Arcade and ‘Fuego’.

The 2021 Israeli Eurovision representative, Eden Alene, returned to DCity – where she originally filmed the official music video of ‘Set Me Free’, for a unique LIVE show in which she performed the acoustic version her Eurovision entry ‘Set Me Free’ along with the cover versions of the 2019 Eurovision winning entry ‘Arcade‘ and Eleni Foureira‘s Eurovision 2018 entry ‘Fuego‘.

Eden and the Israeli delegation are working round the clock ahead of their journey to Rotterdam. The Israeli artist has been on a tight schedule in the past weeks rehearsing for Eurovision 2021 and promoting her entry in the foreign media. The Israeli delegation will be arriving in Rotterdam on Saturday 8 May.

Israel’s first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage will take place on Sunday 9 May at 13:40 CET. Eden will be dressed by the famous Israeli designer Alon Livne and styled by Itay Bezaleli during her Eurovision perfomance.

Eden Alene says:

I am happy and excited that the moment has finally come. After the cancellation of last year’s Eurovision and all the difficulties along the way there were times when I thought the Eurovision Song Contest will be canceled again and it feels great to be able to stand on the big stage in Rotterdam and represent Israel in the best way.

Set Me Free- Acoustic Version

Cover version of ‘Fuego’ (Eurovision 2018/Cyprus)

Arcade Acoustic version (Netherlands/Eurovision 2019 winner)

Source: KAN/ESCToday

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.