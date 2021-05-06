Eurovision’s favourite Finnish bride aka Krista Siegfrids has released the second episode of her special Eurovision 2021 series ‘Krista Calling, where she’ll be bringing exclusive behind the scenes coverage and updates from the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Krista Siegfrids will be playing a key role at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, bringing the fandom one step closer to the competition in her special behind the scenes series. She’ll be keeping us all up to date with the latest developments and gossip from the Eurovision 2021 host city.

In the second episode ‘ Playing With Numbers‘ Krista takes a closer look at this year’s Eurovision 2021 participants. Krista also goes back memory lane remembering past Eurovision editions and participation during the episode.

Twenty six acts from Eurovision 2020 will be returning to the competition, whilst we will have thirteen fresh acts in the competition. A total of fifteen languages will be performed in Rotterdam!

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

