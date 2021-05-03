ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 16th day, with the results from Slovenia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

INFE Slovenia is next to proceed with the announcement of their results. Let’s check them out:

Top 10 from INFE Slovenia

1 point goes to Ukraine

2 points go to Serbia

3 points go to Greece

4 points go to Moldova

5 points go to Switzerland

6 points go to Russia

7 points go to Croatia

8 points go to San Marino

10 points go to France and…

12 points go to… Malta!

Destiny and Je me casse has been awarded with one more set of 12 points and is among the current Top 3 of the poll! Congratulations!

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 126 points

San Marino – 89 points

Malta – 83 points

France – 78 points

– 78 points Lithuania – 62 points

– 62 points Cyprus – 54 points

– 54 points Greece – 43 points

– 43 points Azerbaijan – 42 points

– 42 points Romania – 40 points

– 40 points Russia – 36 points

– 36 points Ukraine – 30 points

– 30 points Finland – 28 points

– 28 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Croatia – 21 points

– 21 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Sweden – 20 points

– 20 points Italy – 17 points

– 17 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 14 points

– 14 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Moldova – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Australia – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!