ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 14th day, with the results from France!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

The first day of May, our favourite month of the year is finally here and of Eurovision’s veteran nations, France, is next to announce its results for the INFE Poll 2021.

Top 10 from INFE France

1 point goes to Estonia

2 points go to Ireland

3 points go to the United Kingdom

4 points go to Austria

5 points go to Croatia

6 points go to San Marino

7 points go to Lithuania

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to Malta and…

12 points go to… Switzerland!

One more set of 12 points for Switzerland. Will the contest finally return home after 33 whole years?

The scoreboard

Switzerland – 118 points

San Marino – 71 points

Malta – 64 points

France – 60 points

– 60 points Lithuania – 60 points

– 60 points Azerbaijan – 42 points

– 42 points Cyprus – 42 points

– 42 points Greece – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 36 points

– 36 points Ukraine – 29 points

– 29 points Finland – 28 points

– 28 points Russia – 24 points

– 24 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Sweden – 20 points

– 20 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Croatia – 14 points

– 14 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Italy – 12 points

– 12 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Serbia – 11 points

– 11 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Australia – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Ireland – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!