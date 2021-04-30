Eurovision 2021: The stage is completely set: fresh pictures released!

Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2021 Eurovision stage in Rotterdam is completely set and ready to go!

The first set of delegations and artists are expected to arrive in Rotterdam next week whilst the rehearsals will officially kick off a week from tomorrow.

The magnificent stage showcases the latest and most innovative technical and lighting features and gadgets in the market. This year the stage and the competition will include augmented reality.

The 2021 Eurovision stage has been designed by the internationally acclaimed stage designer Florian Wieder who has great experience when it comes to Eurovision stages having behind the ESC stages in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Check out the latest pictures of the 2021 Eurovision released by the EBU:

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv/ESCToday

Cover photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ NPO/ NOS/ AVROTROS

