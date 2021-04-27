Buenas tardes Madrid! The 2021 OGAE international poll continues today with OGAE Spain. The Iberian fans have expressed their views and joined the international poll.

Today we are flying to sunny Spain for the sixteenth fan club to vote in the 2021 OGAE international poll. OGAE Spain has gathered the votes of 287 of its members. Let’s see what they think of the participants to the Eurovision Song Contest 2021:

12 points to France

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to Lithuania

7 points to Malta

6 points to Cyprus

5 points to San Marino

4 points to Sweden

3 points to Azerbaijan

2 points to Greece

1 point to Norway

Voilà! And again Barbara Pravi from France goes away with the douze points, congratulations! It is the third time this year. On the other side, once again no new country has received points for the first time.

Provisional scoreboard

The votes from OGAE Spain allow Switzerland to extend its lead over Malta. The margin is now of 31 points. France consolidates its provisional third place and moves closer to Malta. The full scoreboard is available on the website of OGAE international.

Switzerland – 152 points Malta – 121 points France – 119 points Lithuania – 97 points San Marino – 86 points Cyprus – 81 points Sweden – 52 points Italy – 41 points Azerbaijan – 36 points Ukraine – 25 points Croatia – 22 points Iceland – 15 points Greece – 14 points Romania – 13 points Serbia – 11 points Israel – 9 points Russia – 8 points Finland – 8 points Denmark – 5 points Norway – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Ireland – 2 points

Stay tuned on ESCtoday.com for more votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll!