ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 10th day, with the results from Azerbaijan!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

After INFE Turkey, today we’ll be moving to their neighbours in Azerbaijan. Let’s check how the Land of Fire has voted:

Top 10 from INFE Azerbaijan

1 point goes to Lithuania

2 points go to France

3 points go to Italy

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Iceland

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to Switzerland

10 points go to Russia and…

12 points go to… Malta!

Destiny gets her second set of 12 points and climbs to the 2nd position of the scoreboard. Can she dethrone Switzerland and Gjon’s Tears who are firmly at the top?

The scoreboard