ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 9th day, with the results from Turkey!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be be hearing from INFE Turkey. Although the country withdrew from the contest in 2013 and has never returned since, the Turkish audience which loves the competition is still big and has its say on the INFE Poll 2021.

Top 10 from INFE Turkey

1 points goes to France

2 points go to Belgium

3 points go to Lithuania

4 points go to Azerbaijan

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to Israel

7 points go to Malta

8 points go to Switzerland

10 points go to Bulgaria and…

12 points go to… San Marino!

Adrenalina reaches even higher heights with Senhit’s second set of 12 points in a row. The Sanmarinese representative is currently sharing the 2nd place with France’s Barbara Pravi.