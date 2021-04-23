Eurovision 2021: Preparations continue in full swing at the Rotterdam Ahoy

The preparations for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest continue in full swing at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The stage is almost ready to go!

Next week the 2021 Eurovision stage will be fully ready to run as the technical and stand in rehearsals are set to kick off. Thirty eight delegations will be flying to the Netherlands in a forthnight from now. The first artists and acts are expected to land in the host city.

Yesterday the King of the Netherlands graced the Rotterdam Ahoy and toured the arena in order to check out the Eurovision preparations in Rotterdam. The Green Room and the Eurovision stage will be located in front of each another. An audience of 3,5000 spectators are expected to attend the event, the official decision regarding an audience in the venue will be taken by next week in line with the latest COVID 19 measures and instructions.

Check out the latest photographs from the Eurovision stage construction in Rotterdam released by the EBU!

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv/ESCToday

Cover photo credit: Stijn Smulders/EBU