Australia: Montaigne and SBS will not travel to Rotterdam

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has announced today that Montaigne and the Australian delegation will not travel to Rotterdam due to the COVID 19 pandemic and restrictions. Hence the Aussies will use their ‘Live On Tape’ performance at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

After evaluating all options and taking everything into consideration SBS and the Australian delegation have decided not to travel to Rotterdam for Eurovision due to the challenges that entail travelling to and from Rotterdam due to the current COVID 19 pandemic.

So Australia will be using its ‘Live On Tape‘ performance at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Mr. Josh Martin ( Australian Head of Delegation/ SBS Commissioning Editor) says:

Australia has embraced the Eurovision spirit for more than 35 years on SBS, and our affection and excitement for the contest has continued to grow since we first competed in Vienna in 2015. In 2021, Australia will once again compete in the world’s biggest song contest but this time our artist, Montaigne, will perform from home and not abroad. After a comprehensive assessment, SBS has decided not to send an Australian delegation and artist to Rotterdam for the Eurovision Song Contest this year. We came to this difficult decision after considering the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, including the many factors involved in travelling to and from the event from Australia.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl ( Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU says:

We regret that we are not able to welcome Montaigne to Rotterdam in May. However, we understand the unique challenges presented to the hard working Australian delegation who have until the very end tried their utmost to make their presence in the Netherlands possible. We are pleased that we are still able to let them compete with the other 38 participants thanks to the “live on tape” recording of Montaigne’s song Technicolour. Australia have always brought diversity, excitement and energy to the Eurovision Song Contest and despite their team being far away this year they will be close to all our hearts in Rotterdam.

Montaigne says:

Naturally, I’m sad that for two years in a row I have been unable to participate in the live spectacle of Eurovision. My partner and I had been discussing what video games we would bunker down with in a hotel room in Rotterdam between rehearsals for the final event, and we were excited about it. Despite that disappointment, it is still an immense privilege to be able to participate and compete in Eurovision, in its fandom and its processes, two years in a row. I have been able to submit two songs that I’m proud of and that have meant significant things to people. I am still absolutely stoked that I can present Technicolour this year, in whatever form my final performance may come in! It’s such a beautiful festivity and not even a pandemic can put it to bed. Eurovision will live forever.

Mr. Paul Clarke (Blink TV Director/ Eurovision Australia Decides Director) says:

Just because we are performing from the other side of the world, doesn’t mean we won’t be competitive. I’m very proud of Montaigne’s fighting spirit and we have a terrific creative concept to present – we can’t wait for you to experience Technicolour brought to life for Eurovision 2021. It’s an exciting challenge that we all want to rise to. We’re excited that it’s the first time part of Eurovision will be on Australian soil, and hopefully it won’t be the last! We’d also like to thank our friends at Eurovision for allowing us to compete from half a world away, and we are all sorry not to be there with you.

Josh Martin adds:

SBS and Montaigne are appreciative of the European Broadcasting Union’s ongoing support for Australia’s involvement in the event, and their commitment to ensuring Eurovision continues amid the challenges COVID-19 presents. Congratulations must also go to the Host Broadcaster for the outstanding work that is being done to create a successful Eurovision Song Contest this year. We are working with them to assist in creating a memorable and successful broadcast. “In true Australian spirit, Montaigne will still be fiercely competing in this year’s event with her uplifting and powerful anthem Technicolour, which is set to surprise and delight Europe, and show everyone we’re in it to win it. We are thrilled to be back and look forward to showing Europe our very best!”

Source: SBS

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Montaigne was crowned the winner of the 2020 Australian national final and was set to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry Don’t Break Me. Unfortunately the event was cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter SBS extended an invite to the multi talented artist to return to the competition in 2021. She will represent Australia at Eurovision 2021 with her entry ‘Technicolour‘.

