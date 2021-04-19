Eurovision 2021: Stage construction continues into its 2nd week!

The stage construction at the Rotterdam Ahoy continues into its 2nd week. I a little more than a week from today the Eurovision 2021 stage will be completed and the first technical and stand in rehearsals will kick off.

The construction of the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam enters its 2nd week with the 2021 Eurvovision technical team working 24/7 in order to come up with an state of the art extraordinary stage. The work on the Green Room in the venue is also full swing and the large LED wall is starting to shape up on the stage.

The 2021 Eurovision stage has been designed by Florian Wieder who has great experience when it comes to the Eurovision as he has desgined the ESC stage in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: NOS/AVROTROS/NPO/EBU/eurovision.tv/ESCToday

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/NPO/NOS/AVROTROS/ Rotterdam Ahoy