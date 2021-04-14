Eurovision 2021: Stage construction continues at Rotterdam Ahoy

The construction of the 2021 Eurovision stage in Rotterdam continues as host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary show come May.



Thunder and lightning, it’s getting exciting! The construction of the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam is in full swing with the 2021 Eurovision tehcnical team working from strength to strength to set up the stage.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: NOS/AVROTROS/NPO/EBU/eurovision.tv/ESCToday

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/NPO/NOS/AVROTROS